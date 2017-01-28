Ouellette scores 130th CWHL goal to Jayna Hefford atop league's all-time list

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Montreal Canadiennes forward Caroline Ouellette scored the 130th goal of her Canadian Women's Hockey League career on Saturday, tying Jayna Hefford atop the league's all-time list.

The veteran of Canada's women's Olympic team scored 18:47 into the third period of the Canadiennes' 5-1 win over the Brampton Thunder.

Ouellette became the first CWHL player to record 300 points with an assist in a game against the Calgary Inferno last month.

The Montreal native is tied with Brampton's Jess Jones and Ann-Sophie Bettez, also of the Canadiennes, for the league lead in goals with 15. Ouellette and Bettez have played in 19 games while Jones has appeared in 21.