Papadakis and Cizeron retain European ice dance figure title

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France rebounded from third place after the short dance to retain their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Saturday.

The duo produced the best free dance to triumph for the third straight year.

"We work a lot," Papadakis said. "And that's the beautiful part of the sport, that we have to make it beautiful."

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 114.19 points to move to the top with a total score of 189.67.

They beat the 186.64 of the 2014 European and world champions Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy. The Italians were second after the short dance and finished second overall for the third consecutive time. Cappellini made a notable mistake on a twizzle.

"We're very happy," Lanotte said. "We gave our best and that's important."

Leading after the short dance, the 2013 champions Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia had to settle for third, just 0.08 behind.

All of the top three couples were less than a point apart after the short program.