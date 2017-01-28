QMJHL Roundup: Buynitskiy and Boucher help Remparts edge Wildcats in shootout

MONCTON, N.B. — Dmitry Buynitskiy and Matthew Boucher were the only scorers in the shootout as the Quebec Remparts edged the Moncton Wildcats 5-4 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Buynitskiy also scored at the 15:24 mark of the third period as Quebec (24-20-4) rallied from a 4-0 deficit at the second intermission. Shaun Bily, Philipp Kurashev and Christian Huntley also had goals in the third period.

Dereck Baribeau started in net for the Remparts, stopping 8-of-12 shots in 38:30 of work. He was replaced by Evgeny Kiselev, who turned aside all seven shots he faced.

Alexandre Renaud's hat trick helped Moncton (13-30-3) build its early lead. Connor Senken also found the back of the net. Matthew Waite made 44 saves.

Quebec went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Wildcats were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

Moncton is winless in its last 13 games.

---

CATARACTES 3 SAGUENEENS 2 (SO)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Justin Bernier had the shootout winner as the Cataractes topped Chicoutimi.

Simon Benoit and Dennis Yan had second-period goals for Shawinigan (31-12-3).

Nicolas Roy and Frederic Allard responded for the Sagueneens (24-19-4).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 ISLANDERS 4 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Olivier LeBlanc scored in overtime to lift Cape Breton over Charlottetown.

Giovanni Fiore had a pair of goals in the third period to force the extra period for the Screaming Eagles (28-17-4), while Vasily Glotov and Mathias Laferriere also found the back of the net.

Carl Neill and Matthew Grouchy both had power-play goals for the Islanders (29-14-3), Francois Beauchemin and Adam Marsh chipped in as well.

---

FOREURS 3 TITAN 2 (OT)

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Mathieu Nadeau had the OT winner as the Foreurs clipped Acadie-Bathurst.

Alexis Pepin and Simon Lafrance scored in regulation time for Val-d'Or (21-23-3).

Jordan Maher and Daniil Miromanov had power-play goals in the second for the Titan (24-18-5).

---

TIGRES 2 PHOENIX 0

SHERBROOKE, Que. — James Povall stopped all 24 shots he faced as Victoriaville shut out the Phoenix.

Ivan Kosorenkov and Felix Lauzon supplied the offence for the Tigres (24-17-6).

Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 34-of-35 shots for Sherbrooke (20-25-3).

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 VOLTIGEURS 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Ben Higgins's goal at the 12:11 mark of the third period was the eventual winner as Halifax slipped past the Voltigeurs.

Otto Somppi had a short-handed goal and two assists for the Mooseheads (22-21-4), while Connor Moynihan, Jake Coughler and Benoit-Olivier Groulx rounded out the attack.

Nicolas Beaudin, Ryan Verbeek, Mathieu Sevigny and Nathan Hudgin scored for Drummondville (21-21-5).

---

HUSKIES 3 ARMADA 1

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Jeremy Lauzon's goal near the midway point of the first stood as the winner as the Huskies held on to beat Blainville-Boisbriand.

Manuel Wiederer and Bruno-Carl Denis contributed for Rouyn-Noranda (30-11-6).

Joel Teasdale replied for the Armada (28-14-6).

---

DRAKKAR 6 OLYMPIQUES 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Gabriel Fortier struck twice and added an assist as the Drakkar doubled Gatineau.

Simon Chevrier had the power-play winner for Baie-Comeau (17-24-6), while Kevin Lamontagne, Matteo Pietroniro and Antoine Girard added singles.