QMJHL Roundup: Moreau, Hardie lead Oceanic to 9-3 rout of Voltigeurs

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Hunter Moreau and Daniel Hardie had two goals and an assist each as the Rimouski Oceanic sank the Drummondville Voltigeurs 9-3 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Carson MacKinnon and Samuel Laberge both scored and had three assists for Rimouski (21-24-4). Dominic Cormier, Tyler Boland and Maxim Trepanier rounded out the attack for the Oceanic and Alexandre Lagace made 23 saves for the win.

Mathieu Sevigny had back-to-back goals for Drummondville (21-22-5) and Nicolas Guay also scored. Olivier Rodrigue started in net, stopping 21-of-27 shots over 40 minutes of play. Tommy Dery-Vigneault turned aside 11-of-14 shots in relief.

Rimouski couldn't score on its two power plays and the Voltigeurs were 1 for 2.

---

MOOSEHEADS 2 PHOENIX 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Otto Somppi put away the winner early in the third as Halifax edged the Phoenix.

Joel Bishop also scored for the Mooseheads (23-21-4).

Luke Green opened scoring for Sherbrooke (20-26-3).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 REMPARTS 0

SYDNEY, N.S. — Kyle Jessiman stopped all 23 shots he faced as Cape Breton blanked Quebec.

Olivier Bourret had the eventual winner in the first period as the Screaming Eagles (29-17-4) extended their points streak to six. Giovanni Fiore, Ross MacDougall and Drake Batherson also scored.

Evgeny Kiselev made 33 saves for the Remparts (24-21-4).

---

SEA DOGS 5 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Bokondji Imama scored twice on the power play, including the winner, as Saint John stretched its win streak to four with a victory over the Wildcats.

Matt Green, Kyle Ward and Matthew Highmore also scored for the Sea Dogs (30-12-4).

Charles Taillon and Jeremy McKenna had power-play goals in the second for Moncton (13-31-3), which is winless in its past 14 games.

---

TITAN 5 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Daniil Miromanov struck twice as Acadie-Bathurst topped the Huskies.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Felix Boivin had power-play goals for the Titan (25-18-5) and Rodrigo Abols added a single.

Alexandre Fortin and Bruno-Carl Denis replied as Rouyn-Noranda (30-12-6) saw its two-game win streak come to an end.

---

FOREURS 5 ARMADA 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — David Noel had a hat trick, including the winner, as the Foreurs downed Blainville-Boisbriand.

Ivan Kozlov and Mathieu Nadeau chipped in for Val-d'Or (22-23-3).

Morgan Adams-Moisan had a pair of goals for the Armada (28-15-6) and Shaun Miller also scored.

---

TIGRES 3 CATARACTES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Nicolas Latulippe's goal in the second period wound up the winner as the Tigres fended off a late Shawinigan rally.

Alexandre Goulet and Felix Lauzon also scored as Victoriaville (25-17-6) built a 3-0 lead.