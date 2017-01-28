Roma signs midfielder Clement Grenier on loan from Lyon

ROME — Roma has signed France midfielder Clement Grenier on loan from Lyon until June, with the option to make the deal permanent.

The Serie A club said on Saturday that Grenier will wear the No. 7 shirt, which became free following the departure of Juan Iturbe to Torino on loan this month.

Grenier was one of Lyon's best players in the 2013-14 season, and earned five France caps on the back of some impressive performances. He was selected for the 2014 World Cup squad but had to pull out through injury just before the tournament.

There was more bad luck when he took more time than was expected to recover from a groin injury in August 2014, with further complications keeping him out until April 2015.

An outstanding free kick-taker, Grenier scored 18 goals in 152 games for Lyon, several of them long-range free kicks.

The midfielder, who turned 26 this month, has made only four substitute appearances in the league for Lyon this season.