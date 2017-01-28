Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Friday's Games
NBA
Indiana 115 Sacramento 111 (OT)
Boston 128 Orlando 98
Cleveland 124 Brooklyn 116
New York 110 Charlotte 107
Toronto 102 Milwaukee 86
Houston 123 Philadelphia 118
Miami 100 Chicago 88
New Orleans 119 San Antonio 103
Washington 112 Atlanta 86
Portland 112 Memphis 109
---
AHL
Toronto 5 St. John's 3
Bridgeport 3 Hartford 2, SO
San Jose 4 Grand Rapids 1
WB-Scranton 3 Utica 2
Lehigh Valley 2 Binghamton 1
Providence 3 Hershey 2 (SO)
Albany 2 Rochester 1
Syracuse 4 Springfield 3
Charlotte 4 Manitoba 1
Milwaukee 3 Stockton 0
Iowa 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
San Antonio 5 Ontario 4 (OT)
Bakersfield 6 Texas 3
San Diego 2 Tucson 1
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA
Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Toronto at St. John's, 12:30 a.m.
Rochester at Albany, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
---
National Lacrosse League
Rochester at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Georgia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.