Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games

NBA

Indiana 115 Sacramento 111 (OT)

Boston 128 Orlando 98

Cleveland 124 Brooklyn 116

New York 110 Charlotte 107

Toronto 102 Milwaukee 86

Houston 123 Philadelphia 118

Miami 100 Chicago 88

New Orleans 119 San Antonio 103

Washington 112 Atlanta 86

Portland 112 Memphis 109

---

AHL

Toronto 5 St. John's 3

Bridgeport 3 Hartford 2, SO

San Jose 4 Grand Rapids 1

WB-Scranton 3 Utica 2

Lehigh Valley 2 Binghamton 1

Providence 3 Hershey 2 (SO)

Albany 2 Rochester 1

Syracuse 4 Springfield 3

Charlotte 4 Manitoba 1

Milwaukee 3 Stockton 0

Iowa 3 Rockford 2 (OT)

San Antonio 5 Ontario 4 (OT)

Bakersfield 6 Texas 3

San Diego 2 Tucson 1

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NBA

Sacramento at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Toronto at St. John's, 12:30 a.m.

Rochester at Albany, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

W-B/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

---

National Lacrosse League

Rochester at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Georgia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

