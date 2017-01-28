Son saves Spurs from FA Cup humiliation vs 4th-tier Wycombe

LONDON — Son Heung-min scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to complete Tottenham's incredible 4-3 fightback against fourth-tier side Wycombe Wanderers to avoid an FA Cup upset on Saturday.

The League Two visitors to White Hart Lane led 2-0 at halftime of the fourth-round match through captain Paul Hayes' double, including a penalty.

Son and substitute Vincent Janssen's penalty dragged a much-changed Tottenham level, but then came a fresh blow. Tottenham played the final 20 minutes with 10 men after Kieran Trippier landed awkwardly and could not be replaced as Mauricio Pochettino had already deployed all three of his substitutes. It got worse when Garry Thompson restored Wycombe's lead in the 83rd.

"In that moment, I said it would be tough to score again," Pochettino said.

"You always believe and try to win and be a little bit lucky, and today we got a little bit lucky to get into the next round."

Substitute Dele Alli struck in the 89th to haul Spurs level again and Son scored with virtually the final kick of the game to avoid being embarrassed by a team 70 league places below them.

Tottenham, which is third in the English Premier League, made nine changes from the side that drew at Manchester City last Saturday.

"It was difficult for me when I arrived in England to say the FA Cup is magic, or 'the beauty of the FA Cup,' but now I realize it is a special competition," Pochettino said. "It is the most special competition in the world because you cannot replicate the same passion and the same atmosphere on the pitch in Spain, France or Italy.

"All of that is produced by a small-sized club like Wycombe from League Two. They are exciting and they believed they could beat us here. That is the important thing and the FA Cup creates that feeling."

Wycombe, fifth in League Two, went into the game in north London on the back of a 16-game unbeaten run, and they showed no signs of being intimidated by their more illustrious opponents.

Wycombe will now turn their attentions to the rather less glamorous pursuit of promotion to the third tier.