Stacy Lewis, Lexi Thompson share LPGA Tour lead

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Stacy Lewis had two back-nine eagles Saturday in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic to again put herself in position to end a long winless streak.

Lewis shot a 10-under 63 at Ocean Club to match Thompson atop the leaderboard at 23-under 196, one off the tour 54-hole record for relation to par set by Annika Sorenstam in Japan in the 2003 Mizuno Classic.

Lewis was second in the event in 2014 and tied for second last year, one of her 11 runner-up finishes since her last victory in June 2014. She has 11 tour victories, including two majors.

Lewis holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-5 11th, birdied the next two, and dropped a stroke on the par-4 14th. She birdied the par-3 17th and made a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. She had four birdies on the front nine.

Thompson followed her tournament-record 61 on Friday with a 66.