Arena's 2nd stint as US coach opens with 0-0 tie vs Serbia

SAN DIEGO — Bruce Arena's second stint as coach of the U.S. national team began the same result as his first, a 0-0 draw.

The United States had few scoring chances in Sunday's match against a young Serbia roster, the first game for the Americans since Jurgen Klinsmann was fired after a pair of losses in World Cup qualifiers in November and replaced by Arena.

Arena led the team to a 71-30-29 record from 1998-2006, becoming the winningest coach in American national team history and earning election to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He opened with a tie against Australia and was fired following the team's first-round elimination at the 2006 World Cup. He then led the LA Galaxy to three Major League Soccer titles.