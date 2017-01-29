Brad Gushue to play in hometown Brier after claiming Newfoundland title

Brad Gushue will get to play in a Tim Hortons Brier in his hometown for the first time.

Gushue's team from St. John's, N.L., captured its provincial title on Saturday night to earn a spot in the Canadian men's championship, which will be held in St. John's for the first time since 1972.

Gushue capped his undefeated run at the provincial tournament with a 6-2 win over Adam Boland and will open the Brier against Alberta on Mar. 4. Alberta will hold its provincial championship next month.

Gushue, the 2006 Olympic gold medallist, was playing in just his third tournament of the season after missing the opening three months due to a hip injury.

The 36-year-old has never won a Brier.

Gushue joins Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard, Nova Scotia's Jamie Murray, P.E.I.'s Eddie MacKenzie, Northwest Territories' Jamie Koe, Yukon's Craig Kochan and Nunavut's Jim Nix as the other skips who have won their respective provincial titles.

Calgary's Kevin Koe, who beat Gushue at the Brier last year, will return to the championship tournament as Team Canada's skip.

B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Northern Ontario and Alberta all begin their championships on Feb. 8. Saskatchewan will start its on Wednesday while Ontario's began Sunday.

Murphy won his fourth Nova Scotia title on Sunday in his hometown of Halifax, scoring two in an extra end to beat Dartmouth's Stu Thompson 9-7. Murphy will be in the pre-qualifying round in St. John's, as will P.E.I., Yukon and Nunavut.