Feldman guaranteed $2.3M by Reds, can make up to $5M

CINCINNATI — Scott Feldman is guaranteed $2.3 million in his contract with the Cincinnati Reds and can make $2.2 million in performance bonuses based on starts and $1.5 million for relief appearances.

The deal announced Thursday calls for $100,000 bonuses for starts 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19 and 21-26, and $200,000 apiece for starts 10, 12, 14, 17 and 20. Feldman gets $100,000 for 25 relief appearances, $200,000 apiece for 30 and 35, and $250,000 each for 40, 45, 50 and 55.

The 33-year-old right-hander made five starts and 35 relief appearances for Houston and Toronto, which acquired him at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. He went 7-4 with a 3.97 ERA, with 56 strikeouts and 19 walks.