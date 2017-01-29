Golden State's Curry out with stomach flu against Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stephen Curry has been ruled out of Golden State's game Sunday night against the Trail Blazers because of stomach flu.

It is the first game Curry has missed this season.

Coach Steve Kerr said Curry was fine after Golden State's game against the Clippers on Saturday night but woke up ill Sunday morning. Curry is travelling with the team but stayed back at the hotel rather than go to Portland's Moda Center for the game.

The two-time NBA MVP scored 25 of his 43 points in the third quarter in the Warriors' 114-98 rout of the Clippers. He made a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to end the first half, and made nine 3-pointers.

Curry is averaging 25 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season.