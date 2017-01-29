Iversen wins 30k classic in cross-country ski World Cup

FALUN, Sweden — Emil Iversen won a 30-kilometre classic race in the cross-country skiing World Cup beating his fellow Norwegian Martin Johnsrud Sundby.

Iversen delivered an explosive final push to the line to win in a time of 1 hour 15 minutes 46.7 seconds, leaving World Cup standings leader Sundby to trail in 3.7 seconds later for second place.

Sweden's Kalle Halfvarsson, who was 1.9 seconds further back, denied Norway a podium sweep by narrowly beating Sjur Roethe for third place.

Sundby's closest rival in the overall standings, Sergei Ustyugov of Russia, could only manage 12th.