NBA Capsules

ATLANTA — Paul Millsap had a season-high 37 points, including the go-ahead layup with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, and the Atlanta Hawks overcame Carmelo Anthony's season-high 45 points to outlast the short-handed New York Knicks 142-139 on Sunday.

The Knicks' first four-overtime game in 66 years lasted almost four hours. Millsap logged 60 minutes. Five players, including Anthony and Atlanta's Dwight Howard, fouled out.

Anthony scored the tying baskets at the end of regulation and the first overtime, before fouling out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime. Courtney Lee sank a 26-foot tying 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining in the second OT and sank the tying free throws late in the third extra period.

It was the Knicks' first four-overtime game since Jan. 23, 1951, when they lost at Rochester. Atlanta's last four-overtime game was a win over Utah on March 25, 2012.

The Knicks held out guard Derrick Rose, who sprained his left ankle in Friday night's win over Charlotte. Millsap also had 19 rebounds and seven assists.

CAVALIERS 107, THUNDER 91

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and Cleveland played one of its better all-around games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City.

The Cavs have won two straight after the NBA champions lost six of eight amid internal turmoil sparked by James criticizing the team's roster following a recent loss.

Westbrook finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 24th triple-double, but only made 7 of 26 shots for the Thunder, who had won three straight.