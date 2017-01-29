Nicholson, McMorris, Turcotte, Penner win X Games medals on final day

ASPEN, Colo. — Canada captured four more medals on the final day of the X Games on Sunday.

Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., won silver in the snowboard slopestyle final, while Mark McMorris of Regina claimed the bronze.

And Brett Turcotte of Kamloops, B.C., added a silver in the snowmobile best trick, while Josh Penner of Letellier, Que., earned bronze in front of a crowd of about 27,500.

Norway's Marcus Kleveland took the slopestyle gold with a best run score of 91.66, while the 24-year-old Nicholson scored 89.00. McMorris, who won bronze at the Sochi Olympics, scored 87.33 for his best run. The medal was the 23-year-old McMorris's 13th at an X Games.

Kleveland's victory came just days after he made X Games history on the big air jump, landing the world's first backside quadruple cork 1800.

"I would never expect to win gold at slopestyle," said the 17-year-old Kleveland. "I don't know what to feel, it just means the world to me."

Daniel Bodin of Sweden won the snowmobile best trick event for the third time, scoring 85.33 on his final run to take the lead over Turcotte.

Turcotte, who turned 29 on Sunday, scored 83.33.

Americans Colten Moore and Heath Frisby drew plenty of attention in the snowmobile thriller, attempting double back flips on their first runs. Shooting nearly 50 feet in the air, both completed the two rotations, but neither was able to stick the landing.