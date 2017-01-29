OHL Roundup: Jordan Kyrou has two goals, two assists as Sting edge Spirit

SARNIA, Ont. — Jordan Kyrou had two goals and two assists as the Sarnia Sting edged the Saginaw Spirit 6-5 on Sunday for their third straight win in Ontario Hockey League action.

Troy Lageunesse scored twice and added an assist for Sarnia (24-18-6), which also got singles from Drake Rymsha and Sean Josling. Jeff Kings tacked on four helpers.

Kris Bennett struck twice and Marcus Crawford had five assists for the Spirit (19-21-8). Brady Gilmour, Matthew Kreis and Hayden Hodgson rounded out the attack.

Aidan Hughes picked up the win in relief by making 12 saves in 25:48. Justin Fazio started but was pulled after kicking out 14-of-16 shots in 34:12. Evan Cormier stopped 28 shots in defeat.

Kevin Spinozzi of the Sting received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head in the second period.

Sarnia was 3 for 9 on the power play while the Spirit scored twice on three opportunities with the man advantage.

---

STEELHEADS 3 WOLVES 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael McLeod had a goal and two assists to lift the Steelheads past Sudbury.

Jacob Cascagnette scored the winner and Spencer Watson added an empty netter for Mississauga (20-17-11).

Liam Dunda replied for the Wolves (19-22-6).

Sudbury's Chandler Yakimowicz was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing in the third period.

---

ATTACK 6 RANGERS 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Santino Centorame had a goal and three assists as the Attack got past Kitchener to extend their point streak to 17 games.

Owen Sound had a 15-game winning streak snapped on Saturday with a 7-6 shootout loss to the London Knights.

Kevin Hancock struck twice while Matt Schmalz, Aidan Dudas and Cordell James rounded out the attack for Owen Sound (32-13-2).

Connor Bunnaman had a pair of goals for the Rangers (28-16-4) with Riley Damiani and Adam Mascherin adding the others.

---

PETES 2 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jonathan Ang scored the go-ahead goal with less than five minutes left in the third to lift Peterborough past the Battalion.

Nikita Korostelev scored early in the second period for the Petes (28-15-4), who extended their winning streak to five games.

Zach Shankar had tied the game midway through the third with a short-handed goal for North Bay (18-25-4).

---

KNIGHTS 4 GENERALS 0

OSHAWA, Ont. — Mitchell Stephens struck twice and Tyler Parsons stopped 37 shots as London topped the Generals.

Janne Kuokkanen and Evan Bouchard had the other goals for the Knights (32-8-7), who scored three times in the third period.

Kyle Keyser made 26 saves for Oshawa (27-15-5), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

---

SPITFIRES 5 BULLDOGS 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Hayden McCool had a goal and two assists and Aaron Luchuk scored the winner late in the third as the Spitfires beat Hamilton to snap a three-game losing skid.

Adam Laishram, Graham Knott and Luke Boka also scored for Windsor (30-11-7) and Mikhail Sergachev chipped in with three assists.

Brandon Saigeon, Matt Luff and Michael Cramarossa scored for the Bulldogs (22-20-5).