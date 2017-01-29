Olympiakos beats Veria 2-1, extends Greek league lead

ATHENS, Greece — Defending champion Olympiakos failed to impress in its 2-1 win at Veria in the Greek league on Sunday as its rivals fell further behind.

Costas Fortounis scored in the 11th minute with a header to put Olympiakos ahead but Veria missed several chances before and after equalizing in the 24th through Jeffrey Sarpong.

Luka Milivojevic headed in the winner in the 35th.

Olympiakos extended its lead to 13 points with 12 rounds left and is well on its way to a seventh straight title and 19th in the last 21 seasons.

The nearest three teams to Olympiakos all lost ground.

Panionios was held 1-1 by Asteras on Saturday, while third-placed Xanthi and AEK ended scoreless. Panathinaikos drew 0-0 against visiting Levadiakos on Sunday.