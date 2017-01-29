Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

NBA

Sacramento 109 Charlotte 106

Miami 116 Detroit 103

Boston 112 Milwaukee 108 (OT)

Golden State 144 L.A. Clippers 98

Denver 123 Phoenix 112

Memphis 102 Utah 95

Minnesota 129 Brooklyn 109

---

AHL

Toronto 4 St. John's 0

Rochester 5 Albany 3

Manitoba 2 Charlotte 1

Bridgeport 3 Lehigh Valley 2

Cleveland 3 Chicago 2 (SO)

Grand Rapids 2 Stockton 1

Hartford 4 Providence 3

Syracuse 4 Utica 3 (SO)

San Jose 4 Milwaukee 2

WB-Scranton 6 Binghamton 2

Hershey 4 Springfield 2

Iowa 5 Rockford 1

Ontario 4 San Antonio 3

Bakersfield 4 Texas 2

San Diego 3 Tucson 0

---

National Lacrosse League

Rochester 9 Toronto 8

New England 13 Buffalo 12

Calgary 12 Colorado 8

Georgia 14 Vancouver 12

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

All-Star Game at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

---

NFL

Pro Bowl at Orlando, 8 p.m.

---

NBA

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

---

