Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
NBA
Sacramento 109 Charlotte 106
Miami 116 Detroit 103
Boston 112 Milwaukee 108 (OT)
Golden State 144 L.A. Clippers 98
Denver 123 Phoenix 112
Memphis 102 Utah 95
Minnesota 129 Brooklyn 109
---
AHL
Toronto 4 St. John's 0
Rochester 5 Albany 3
Manitoba 2 Charlotte 1
Bridgeport 3 Lehigh Valley 2
Cleveland 3 Chicago 2 (SO)
Grand Rapids 2 Stockton 1
Hartford 4 Providence 3
Syracuse 4 Utica 3 (SO)
San Jose 4 Milwaukee 2
WB-Scranton 6 Binghamton 2
Hershey 4 Springfield 2
Iowa 5 Rockford 1
Ontario 4 San Antonio 3
Bakersfield 4 Texas 2
San Diego 3 Tucson 0
---
National Lacrosse League
Rochester 9 Toronto 8
New England 13 Buffalo 12
Calgary 12 Colorado 8
Georgia 14 Vancouver 12
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
All-Star Game at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
---
NFL
Pro Bowl at Orlando, 8 p.m.
---
NBA
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Washington at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
---