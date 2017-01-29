Toronto Wolfpack star Fuifui Moimoi has Twitter account compromised

Toronto Wolfpack forward Fuifui Moimoi had a rough social media night.

The 37-year-old Moimoi, one of the fledgling rugby league team's highest-profile signings, had his Twitter account compromised early Sunday. Some three dozen tweets, all later deleted, offered up rapid-fire, messy allegations about his personal life complete with photos and screen captures of text messages.

"Not hacked. I'm his wife and have access to it and he knows I have his password free and clear!" said one early tweet.

A later tweet, also deleted said: "Sorry you all have to see this. I'm going to clean up my life and twitter!"

A Wolfpack spokesman said the club is looking into the matter and had no immediate comment.

Moimoi and the Toronto team are currently at training camp in England. The Wolfpack start play in the third tier of English rugby league in March.