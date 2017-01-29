Wizards win fourth straight, 107-94 over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — John Wall had 18 points and 19 assists, Bradley Beal scored 27 points, and the Washington Wizards extended their winning streak to four with a 107-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Marcin Gortat had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Markieff Morris added 21 points for the Wizards. They briefly squandered a 17-point halftime lead, but regained control for good with a pivotal 8-0 run in the middle of the third quarter that was highlighted by 3s by Beal and Morris.

Anthony Davis had 36 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, but as with a handful of Pelicans losses this season, he didn't have enough help. Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 assists, and Donatas Motiejunas added 10 points.

'New Orleans made the game competitive by outscoring Washington 33-17 in the third quarter, thanks in large part to improved 3-point shooting. After going 3 of 16 from deep in the first half, the Pelicans hit six of seven 3s in the third. Holiday hit all three 3s he took and Davis added another that pulled New Orleans to 70-68.

Davis, who scored 16 points in the third on 7-of-10 shooting, briefly gave New Orleans a 73-72 lead with his pull-up jumper.

Wall responded with an 18-foot jumper, and Washington began to rebuild its lead early in the fourth quarter, never trailing in the final period.

New Orleans briefly got as close as 83-80 when Davis scored while fouled and added a technical free throw for a four-point possession after Wizards coach Scott Brooks was whistled for arguing. But Washington scored the next eight points and New Orleans never got closer than nine again.

Washington scored the first nine points of the game and led by 11 when Otto Porter Jr.'s second 3 of the first period made it 24-13.

The Pelicans appeared to be settling into a rhythm when they briefly got as close as 32-28 in the second quarter, but the Wizards then went on a 19-3 run capped by Morris' right corner 3 that gave Washington its largest lead — 18— at 49-31.

New Orleans briefly got back within 13 points on Holiday's floater, but the Wizards scored twice to close out the half, capped by Wall's horn-beating 18-foot step-back jumper, after which he skipped out toward mid-court, emphatically pumping his right fist.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Beal has led the Wizards in scoring 17 times and scored 20 or more 26 times. ... Gortat has 26 double-doubles this season. ... Wall, who entered the game ranked second in the NBA in steals with 2.2 per game, had x against the Pelicans. ... Wall has six games with at least 15 points and 15 assists. ... Washington arrived in New Orleans 0-5 on the road against the Western Conference.

Pelicans: Wrapped up a six-game home stand at 3-3 and now play their next three on the road. ... New Orleans wore its "Mardi Gras Pride" uniforms, which are purple with gold and green trim, for the first time this season. They'll wear them at home three more times before Mardi Gras Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host New York on Tuesday night.