Canada's Marcoux wins third gold medal at World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships

TARVISIO, Italy — Canadian skier Mac Marcoux picked up his third gold and fourth overall medal at the World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships with a win in the men's visually-impaired category in Monday's giant slalom.

The 19-year-old Marcoux, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., teamed with Calgary guide Jack Leitch for his first technical gold medal of the championships.

He won gold in the downhill and super-G events and silver in the super combined earlier in Tarvisio.

"The race means a lot since we've been struggling with tech for a while and it feels great to lay two great runs down back-to-back," Marcoux said. "Jack was on point with his line coming into the final pitch to set us up with a solid run that was good enough for first place. I couldn't be more excited and we're pumped for the slalom tomorrow."

Canada also earned a pair of bronze medals Monday, with Calgary's Alana Ramsay finishing third in the women's standing category and Alexis Guimond of Mont-Tremblant, Que., taking third in men's standing.