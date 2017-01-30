Colby Ramus, Tampa Bay Rays finalize $5M, 1-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Free agent outfielder Colby Rasmus and the Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract.

Ramus can earn an additional $2 million in performance bonuses, the Rays said Monday.

The 30-year-old has a .241 career average with St. Louis (2009-11), Toronto (2011-14) and Houston (2015-16). He hit .206 with 15 homers and 54 RBIs in 107 games last year, reaching 15 homers for the fifth straight season, but his production dropped from a .238 average with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 2015.