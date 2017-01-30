Kurt Suzuki and Braves complete $1.5 million, 1-year deal

ATLANTA — Kurt Suzuki and the Atlanta Braves finalized their $1.5 million, one-year contract, giving the team another experienced catcher to share time with Tyler Flowers.

The agreement was announced by the team on Monday after Suzuki passed his physical. Suzuki could earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses based on starts at catcher.

Suzuki, 33, hit .258 with eight homers and 49 RBIs last season with Minnesota. His career average is .256.

Atlanta also is expected to enter spring training with Anthony Recker, who was Flowers' backup last season.