LA Kings place D Matt Greene on injured reserve

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have placed defenceman Matt Greene on injured reserve.

The Kings made the move Monday after the franchise hosted the NHL All-Star weekend. The move is retroactive to Jan. 20.

Greene has been dealing with an accumulation of injuries for much of the season, including back problems and a strained groin, according to coach Darryl Sutter. The Kings didn't cite a specific injury.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has two points in 26 games for Los Angeles this season. The stay-at-home defenceman has played in just three games in January, missing the past four games, and he is scoreless in 19 straight games since Nov. 8.