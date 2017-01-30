LA Kings place D Matt Greene on injured reserve
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Kings have placed
The Kings made the move Monday after the franchise hosted the NHL All-Star weekend. The move is retroactive to Jan. 20.
Greene has been dealing with an accumulation of injuries for much of the season, including back problems and a strained groin, according to coach Darryl Sutter. The Kings didn't cite a specific injury.
The two-time Stanley Cup champion has two points in 26 games for Los Angeles this season. The stay-at-home
The Kings begin the second half of the season Tuesday at Arizona.