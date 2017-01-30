MLS union expresses concern about travel restrictions

The Major League Soccer Players Union released a statement expressing concern and disappointment with President Donald Trump's executive order that bans citizens of seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Union chief Bob Foose said the organization is concerned not only with its athletes and their families but all people impacted by the order implemented Friday. The statement said the union is still assessing the practical impact of the ban on players.

"We are extremely disappointed by the ban and feel strongly that it runs counter to the values of inclusiveness that define us as a nation," Foose said.

The union also expressed solidarity with U.S. national team captain Michael Bradley, who came out against the ban in an interview and on social media.

"When Trump was elected, I only hoped that the President Trump would be different that the campaigner Trump. That the xenophobic, misogynistic and narcissistic rhetoric would be replaced with a more humble and measured approach to leading our country. I was wrong. And the Muslim ban is just the latest example of someone who couldn't be more out of touch with our country and the right way to move forward," Bradley posted to Instagram.