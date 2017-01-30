Moment of silence held for victims of mosque shooting at CHL Top Prospects game
QUEBEC — A moment of silence was held for the victims of a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque ahead of the opening faceoff at the junior Top Prospects Game on Monday night.
Fans at the Centre Videotron paid respects to the six dead and several injured in the shooting on Sunday night. A message on the Centre Videotron scoreboard read "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."
Organizers announced Monday afternoon that the game would go ahead after consulting with police on safety and security concerns for the players, coaches and others involved in the game, which brought together 40 of the best prospects for the NHL draft in June.