Promoter GYM to feature women's bout for first time as Dicaire faces Garland

MONTREAL — Boxing promoter Groupe Yvon Michel announced Monday it will have a women's fight as the main event for the first time in the company's history when Marie-Eve Dicaire faces Lisa Noel Garland on Feb. 9 at the Montreal Casino.

The 30-year-old Dicaire (6-0, no knockouts), of Terrebonne, Que., will be in her sixth bout at the casino, where she scored a six-round decision over Paty Ramirez in her last outing on Dec. 10.

Garland (15-6, 8 KOs), of York, S.C., lost six of her first 13 fights but has since won eight in a row. The 38-year-old went the six-round distance to defeat Natalie King in her last bout on Dec. 3.

Garland is ranked sixth and Dicaire 11th among women welterweights by the WBC.

The fight card also has GYM's newest recruit, French Olympian Christian M'Billi, in his pro debut against middleweight Adrian Arenas (2-4) of Mexico. M'Billi is a three-time European amateur champion.

Super-middleweight Shakeel Phinn (11-1) of Brossard, Que., takes on Victor Manuel Palacios (13-13-2) of Mexico while Patrice Volny (4-0) of Montreal faces Louisbert (Ti-Kouto) Altidor (5-0) of Ottawa in a six-round middleweight contest.

Light middleweight Bruno Bredicean (6-0), a Florida resident managed by former world champion Lucian Bute of Montreal, faces Alejandro Herrera (16-5-2) of Mexico.