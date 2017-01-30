WHL Roundup: Martin scores late to lead Raiders over Broncos 3-2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Max Martin scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with six seconds left to lift the Prince Albert Raiders to a 3-2 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Martin had helped set up the tying goal, also on a power play, from Curtis Miske 10 minutes earlier and Miske earned an assist on Martin's winner.

Cavin Leth had the other goal for Prince Albert (13-35-5), on a power play in the first period.

Kaden Elder and Arthur Miller scored for the Broncos (25-17-8), who have dropped four straight.

Raiders goaltender Nicholas Sanders made 27 saves. Swift Current's Jordan Papirny stopped 29 shots in the losing effort.

WHEAT KINGS 6 HITMEN 1

CALGARY — Reid Duke scored four goals, including one shorthanded, and Connor Gutenberg had three assists to power Brandon over the Hitmen.

James Sherer, with a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Osipov also scored for the Wheat Kings (24-19-5).

Beck Malenstyn had the lone goal for Calgary (18-22-9).

COUGARS 3 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON — Jansen Harkins's second-period goal stood as the winner as Prince George handed the Oil Kings their 11th straight loss.

Aaron Boyd and Brendan Guhle also scored for the Cougars (36-14-3).

Davis Koch had the lone goal for Edmonton (18-28-4).

BLAZERS 5 SILVERTIPS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Lane Bauer scored two goals, including one shorthanded, to power Kamloops over the Silvertips.

Devon Sideroff, with a goal and an assist, Nick Chyzowski, and Quinn Benjafield rounded out the offence for the Blazers (31-17-3).

Connor Dewar had the lone goal for Everett (30-9-9).

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 1

KENT, Wash. — Ryan Gropp had two goals and two assists as Seattle extended its win streak to five games with a victory over the Americans.

Keegan Kolesar scored once and set up three goals for the Thunderbirds (29-15-4). Mathew Barzal and Alexander True supplied the rest of the offence.

Tyler Sandhu scored for Tri-City (30-20-3).

ROYALS 6 GIANTS 3

VICTORIA — Tyler Soy scored four goals, including two on the power play, and set up another as the Royals doubled up Vancouver.

Scott Walford and Carter Folk also scored for Victoria (29-19-4), which has won three straight.

James Malm, with two goals, and Jack Flaman replied for the Giants (17-30-4). Taden Rattie received a game misconduct and a fighting major in the second period.