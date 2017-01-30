Wiggins, Rubio help Wolves outlast Magic in OT, 111-105

MINNEAPOLIS — Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Ricky Rubio made a career-high six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-105 victory in overtime over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Rubio added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Wiggins forced overtime with a jumper with 10 seconds to play to help the Wolves win for the eighth time in 11 games.

Elfrid Payton scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who came back from nine points down with five minutes to play to take the lead late in regulation. Evan Fournier scored nine points in 23 minutes in his first game since Jan. 13.

Rubio came into the game shooting a ghastly 24 per cent from deep. But he went 6 for 9 on Monday night, including three in a row in the third quarter to get the sparse crowd on its feet. Shabazz Muhammad ended the quarter with a shot from halfcourt to give Minnesota an 80-79 lead, and the bench scorer put up a 3 monocle as a swaggered back to the bench.

Rubio's sixth 3 splashed through from the corner, giving Minnesota a 94-85 lead with under 5 minutes to play. But Ibaka scored on a layup, C.J. Watson turned a bad pass from Wiggins into a 3 and Towns was whistled for a travel to give the Magic new life.

Aaron Gordon's three-point play with 50 seconds to go put the Magic up 98-96, but after Wiggins tied it with a tough pull-up jumper, Payton missed a stepback 3 at the buzzer to send it to overtime.

Towns and Wiggins started the extra period with dunks and Wiggins also blocked a shot by Payton at the rim to help the Wolves hold on. Wiggins scored six points in the final five minutes.

TIP-INS

Magic: Orlando planned to stay in Minneapolis on the advice of the team sleep specialist and return home on Tuesday morning. ... Gordon played 28 minutes and scored 12 points after being listed as questionable with a sore right ankle. ... All five starters were in double figures, including Nikola Vucevic, who had 13 points and 11 boards. Watson had 18 points.

Timberwolves: Rubio also blocked his third shot of the season when he stuffed a layup by Payton in the third quarter. ... New University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck watched the game courtside with his wife, Heather. ... Gorgui Dieng had a season-high 14 rebounds. ... Towns also had seven assists.

FOURNIER RETURNS

The French swingman missed eight games with a sore right foot, and the Magic went 2-6 without their leading scorer. Fournier came off the bench on Monday night and hit 4 of 11 shots.

UP NEXT

Magic: Orlando heads back home for a two-game stand that starts with a game against Indiana on Wednesday.