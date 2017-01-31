49ers hire Adam Peters as VP of player personnel

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have hired Denver director of college scouting Adam Peters to become the team's vice-president of player personnel under new general manager John Lynch.

Lynch announced the move Tuesday, two days after being hired by San Francisco for his first front-office job. Lynch called Peters a star who is one of the "most respected talent evaluators" in the NFL.

Peters worked for the New England Patriots from 2003-08 before joining Denver. He has been part of three Super Bowls championships, five conference titles and 10 division crowns.

___