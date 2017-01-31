African Cup semifinals: Things to know
LIBREVILLE, Gabon — Egypt and its 44-year-old goalkeeper still haven't conceded a goal at this African Cup of Nations. The Pharaohs' formidable
Egypt has gone six games — more than nine hours of soccer — without conceding a goal, and its formidable
DUARTE'S SECOND CHANCE WITH BURKINA FASO
When coach Paulo Duarte was fired as coach of Burkina Faso in 2012, the situation was so bad that angry fans broke into the house he was renting in Ouagadougou and wrecked it, blaming him for the team's failure at that year's African Cup. His second term with the Burkinabes is working out much better. Re-hired in 2015, the Portuguese coach has taken the outsider to the last four. Burkina Faso did get to its first African final in 2013, the year after Duarte was fired, but Duarte has been forthright in Gabon over who should take the credit for that. He said the country's best-ever performance four years ago was with the team that he "built." Back in charge, he has a chance to be the one to take the team one step further.
CAMEROON: GOOD, BAD & UGLY
You get it all with Cameroon. The team's been good in Gabon, culminating in it knocking out title
GHANA, FINALLY?
Former Chelsea coach Avram Grant has made it his mission to deliver a long-awaited title for Ghana before he leaves at the end of the tournament. No fewer than 31 coaches before him have tried and failed to end the African Cup misery for Ghana, which last won in 1982. Could this finally be Ghana's year? Maybe, but they've been saying that for the last 35 years.
