Bayern winger Ribery out for 2 weeks with thigh injury

BERLIN — Bayern Munich is set to lose winger Franck Ribery for around two weeks after he pulled out of Tuesday's training session with a strain at the back of his right thigh.

The 33-year-old Frenchman will miss upcoming league games against Schalke and Ingolstadt, and the German Cup game against Wolfsburg. His participation in the Champions League game against Arsenal on Feb. 15 is in doubt.

Bayern says it has better news on Arturo Vidal, with the Chile midfielder taking full part in training, as did Dutch winger Arjen Robben.