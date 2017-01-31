Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Stanhope-Cole dies at 79 after brief cancer battle

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Golfer Betty Stanhope-Cole, who won the 1957 national women's amateur championship and represented Canada five times in international competition over her long career, has died. She was 79.

Stanhope-Cole, a Calgary native, died last Friday after a brief battle with cancer, Golf Canada said Tuesday in a news release.

Stanhope-Cole won the Canadian junior girls championship in 1956 and played for Canada at the world amateur team championship on three occasions (1964, 1974, 1976). She also played at the Commonwealth team championship in 1963 and 1971 and was inducted into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame in 1991.

"Betty came from a tremendous era for female golfers," said Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Sandra Post. "Even though she was born out west, she played across the country and won championships in Saskatchewan and Ontario. She had a great long game and represented Canada well."

Stanhope-Cole served as national director of rules and handicap from 1980-83 with the Canadian Ladies Golf Association.

She also spent 10 years working with the Alberta Golf Association as player development director, rules director, zone chair and as a member of its tournament committee.