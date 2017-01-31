Faletau, Charteris ruled out of Wales-Italy in 6 Nations

CARDIFF, Wales — Forwards Taulupe Faletau and Luke Charteris are injured and unavailable for Wales against Italy in Six Nations rugby this weekend.

No. 8 Faletau was still recovering from a knee injury on Christmas eve, while lock Charteris had a slight fracture in his hand, Wales assistant coach Robin McBryde said at training on Tuesday. He hopes they will be fit for the home game against England next week.

Ross Moriarty will be favoured to start at No. 8 at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, and Jake Ball in the second row with new captain Alun Wyn Jones.