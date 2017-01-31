Injured Sexton out of Ireland's 6 Nations opener at Scotland

DUBLIN — Flyhalf Jonathan Sexton was ruled out of Ireland's visit to Scotland this weekend in the opening round of Six Nations rugby.

Sexton hurt his calf while playing for Leinster at Castres on Jan. 20 in the European Champions Cup, and limped off in the first half.

Sexton was running but still feeling tightness and "will not be considered for selection for this weekend," the Irish Rugby Football Union tweeted on Tuesday.

Paddy Jackson should start at No. 10 on Saturday at Murrayfield, with Ian Keatley in reserve. Jackson has ran through all the trainings, while Keatley's fourth and last cap was two years ago.