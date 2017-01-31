Islanders sign Greiss to $10 million, 3-year deal

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders have stabilized their goaltending situation for the next few seasons by signing Thomas Greiss to a $10 million, three-year contract extension.

Greiss will count $3.33 million against the salary cap throughout the length of the deal. The German netminder will make $3.25 million next season, $3.5 million in 2018-19 and $3.75 million in 2019-20.

The 31-year-old is 14-7-3 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in 25 games this season. He usurped Jaroslav Halak as the Islanders' starter, and the team waived the Slovak goalie and sent him to the American Hockey League.