LILLE, France — Under new ownership and banking on rebuilding the club with talented young players, Lille signed four players aged 23 or under on Tuesday's final day of the transfer window.

Dutch striker Anwar El Ghazi, Paraguay left back Junior Alonso and Brazilian defender Gabriel all joined on 4 1/2-year deals. Attacking midfielder Fares Bahlouli joined from Monaco on a 3 1/2 -year deal.

El Ghazi, who can either play in a lone striker's role or wide, joined from Aj axe . Financial details of the deals were not disclosed, but sports daily L'Equipe said El Ghazi was bought for 7 million euros ($7.4 million).

Lille, which is in 11th place and has one of the worst attacks Ligue 1 with only 21 goals in 22 games, made the 21-year-old El Ghazi a priority. He is likely to team up with Yassine Benzia in a young and promising attack.

The 23-year-old Alonso has nine international caps, and joins from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno, while the 19-year-old Gabriel signed from second division Brazilian club Avai. The 21-year-old Bahlouli came through Lyon's reputed youth academy before joining Monaco last season, but he made only eight league appearances.

In the past, French league leader Monaco has earned significant sums in transfer fees by drawing on a vast scouting network that targets young players with a potential sell-on value.

That focus on young players also seems to be shared by Lille's new owner Gerard Lopez, the president of the finance group Genii Capital and formerly president of the Lotus Formula One team.