Max Pacioretty's hat trick lifts Montreal Canadiens over Buffalo Sabres 5-2

MONTREAL — Max Pacioretty scored a hat trick as the Montreal Canadiens beat the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday night in the first game back for both teams since the NHL all-star break.

David Desharnais and Paul Byron also scored for Montreal (30-14-7), while Carey Price made 36 saves. Alexander Radulov and Phillip Danault each had two assists.

Dmitry Kulikov and Brian Gionta scored for Buffalo (20-20-9) late in the third period. Robin Lehner stopped 30-of-35 shots.

Pacioretty scored once per period en route to his second hat trick of the season.

His first of the night made it 1-0 at 17:27 of the first period. The Canadiens captain took a nifty backhand saucer pass from Radulov and roofed the puck on Lehner, who tried a traditional stack-the-pads save but got nowhere near the shot.

Pacioretty added his second at 7:48 of the middle frame, again cashing in a pass from Radulov from behind Lehner's net.

With Montreal already leading 4-0 in the third period, Pacioretty got his stick on a loose puck in a frantic goal-mouth scramble. The goals were his team-leading 22nd, 23rd and 24th of the year.

Montreal is now 11-4-2 in its last 17 games versus Buffalo.

Defenceman Nikita Nesterov made his Canadiens debut after being traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning last week.

Andrei Markov (lower-body injury) played his first game in six weeks. Markov and Nesterov skated together on the third defensive pairing.

Desharnais was also back in the lineup after missing 24 games with a knee injury.

The Sabres and Canadiens met less than two weeks ago, with Buffalo leaving the Bell Centre with a 3-2 come-from-behind overtime victory.

But in Tuesday's contest the Canadiens secured the lead in the first period and never gave it up.

After Pacioretty's first two goals, Desharnais celebrated his return from injury with his fourth goal of the year. The Habs centreman made it 3-0 for the home side after a bad giveaway by Cody Franson deep in his own zone.

Byron added Montreal's fourth goal of the evening, completing a tic-tac-toe play started by Artturi Lehkonen, Tomas Plekanec and Markov.

Kulikov broke Price's shutout bid with a shot from the point with 3:28 remaining in the game and Gionta added another for Buffalo less than two minutes later.