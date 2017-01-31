North Carolina police: No foul play in Shackleford's death

KINSTON, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say there is no sign of foul play in the death of former NBA player Charles Shackleford.

The 50-year-old Shackleford was found dead Friday morning at his house in Kinston.

The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.

But local media outlets reported the Kinston Police Department issued a statement Monday that the initial investigation has found no evidence of foul play.

The 6-foot-10 Shackleford averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game in three seasons at N.C. State.