Ottawa Redblacks re-sign running back Powell and sign linebacker Harris

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed running back William Powell and signed linebacker Darien Harris on Tuesday.

Powell had 76 carries for 447 yards and two touchdowns over seven games in 2015. He ruptured his left Achilles tendon in the Redblacks' pre-season opener last year and missed the entire 2016 season.

"It was unfortunate that we didn't get to have him on the field with us last year but we know what he can do and the type of player he is and we're looking forward to having him back," general manager Marcel Desjardins said in a release.

Powell, a 28-year-old native of Duncanville, Texas, previously spent time on NFL rosters with Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia and Arizona.

Harris, meanwhile, signed with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals last year but was cut in the pre-season. The 23-year-old Michigan State University product from Silver Spring, Md., posted a picture of his contract signing on Instagram.