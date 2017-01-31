Parker named defensive assistant but Stewart, Sweet dropped from Als' Staff

MONTREAL — Jacques Chapdelaine will stay on in the dual role of head coach and offensive co-ordinator and Noel Thorpe will be back for a fourth year as defensive co-ordinator, the Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday.

But the Alouettes are still seeking a special teams co-ordinator to replace Kavis Reed, who took over from Jim Popp as general manager in December.

Anwar Stewart will not return as defensive line coach and offensive line coach Kris Sweet is also gone.

Anthony Calvillo, who began last season as offensive co-ordinator but who was bumped from those duties when Chapdelaine was named head coach in September, stays on as quarterbacks coach.

Andre Bolduc, who was a special teams assistant and later the receivers coach, is the new running backs coach while the man formerly charged with the backs, Paul Charbonneau, takes over the offensive line. Chapdelaine's 25-year-old son Justin Chapdelaine, who worked with his father in Saskatchewan in 2015 and at the University of Calgary last season, was named receivers coach.

On defence, specific positions have been left off job titles as former linebackers coach Greg Quick was named Thorpe's senior assistant while Jason Hogan and Billy Parker, a top defensive back the last eight years in Montreal, were named defensive assistants. Hogan was offensive quality control coach last year.