Payet makes successful return as Marseille beats Lyon 2-1

PARIS — Returning to his former club after a much debated transfer, France playmaker Dimitri Payet came off the bench as Marseille beat Lyon 2-1 to reach the last 16 of the French Cup on Tuesday.

At a noisy Stade Velodrome, Payet got a rousing reception after coming on early in extra time, but made a limited impact as defenders got Marseille's goals.

Veteran centre back Rod Fanni put Marseille ahead in the 24th minute after nodding in a cross from 19-year-old midfielder Maxime Lopez.

Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso equalized midway through the second half, only for Brazilian centre half Doria to slam home the winner from close range with 10 minutes remaining before a penalty shootout.

Lyon winger Memphis Depay — who recently joined from Manchester United — came close to equalizing, but his powerful late strike drew an excellent save from goalkeeper Yoann Pele low to his right.

Payet could make his full debut in the league away to Metz on Friday, but with Marseille in sixth place he is banking on cup success.

"You have to be honest this is the only way we can win a trophy this year," he said. "We want to go all the way."

The 29-year-old Payet returned after forcing a move away from Premier League West Ham — the club that bought him from Marseille last season.

After going on strike and refusing to play for the London club, Payet re-joined just two days before the end of the transfer window for 25 million pounds ($31 million).

His arrival sparked a flurry of ticket sales, with 25,000 further tickets sold in the two days before the game.

Payet had played for Marseille for two seasons before joining West Ham, where he became one of the Premier League's best players — scoring with several spectacular free kicks last season.

OTHER MATCHES

Non-league side Bergerac, which plays in the fourth-tier CFA league, beat second division Lens 2-0 at home.

In all-first division matches, striker Gaetan Laborde scored an injury-time winner as Bordeaux beat Dijon 2-1 and right back Sebastien Corchia scored a late penalty as Lille beat Nantes 1-0.

Lorient, which is last in the first division, needed extra time to win 3-2 away to third-tier Chateauroux.

The picks of Wednesday's matches sees cup holder Paris Saint-Germain travel to Rennes.