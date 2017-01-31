QMJHL Roundup: Balmas helps Olympiques end skid with 4-3 OT win against Drakkar

GATINEAU, Que. — Mitchell Balmas scored 1:40 into overtime as the Gatineau Olympiques edged the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Zack MacEwen, Yakov Trenin and Vitalii Abramov had goals in regulation time as Gatineau (20-26-4) snapped a six-game losing streak. Mathieu Bellemare made 30 saves for the win.

Gabriel Fortier, Edouard St-Laurent and Vincent Deslauriers replied in the third period for Baie-Comeau (17-25-7). Antoine Samuel stopped 29 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Olympiques went 0 for 2 and the Drakkar were 0 for 3.

---

ISLANDERS 7 FOREURS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Kameron Kielly four times, including the winner, as the Islanders rolled past Val-d'Or.

Daniel Sprong had a pair of goals as Charlottetown (30-15-6), ended a three-game losing skid. William Bower also scored.

Ivan Kozlov responded for the Foreurs (22-24-3).

---

SAGUENEENS 3 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Kelly Klima put away the winner early in the third period as Chicoutimi eked out a win over the Voltigeurs.

Dmitry Zhukenov and German Rubtsov both scored in the second for the Sagueneens (25-20-4).

Mathieu Sevigny and William Poirier supplied the offence for Drummondville (21-23-5).