Slotback Adarius Bowman signs one-year contract extension with Edmonton Eskimos

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos signed slotback Adarius Bowman to a one-year extension Tuesday that will keep the league's receiving yardage leader under contract with the team through 2018.

Bowman, a three-time CFL all-star, set a team record with 120 catches last season for a CFL-best 1,759 yards. He had nine touchdowns on the campaign and added 114 yards on six catches with two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Bowman made his CFL debut with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2008 and spent two years with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before signing with the Eskimos as a free agent in January 2011.

The 31-year-old native of Chattanooga, Tenn., previously signed a two-year deal with Edmonton in December 2015.