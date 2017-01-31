Smaller Spanish clubs make the moves at transfer deadline

MADRID — With Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid banned from registering new players and Barcelona not looking to make any blockbuster additions to its squad, the final day of the transfer window in Spain was marked by low-key deals involving smaller clubs on Tuesday.

Madrid, which along with Atletico was sanctioned by FIFA for violating transfer rules while signing underage players, made the lone move of sending defensive midfielder Lucas Silva on a loan to former club Cruzeiro in Brazil until the end of the 2018 season.

The 23-year-old Silva arrived amid high expectations in 2015 after helping Cruzeiro win two straight Brazilian league titles, but was not able to establish himself as a starter with the Spanish powerhouse.

He also struggled on loan to French club Marseille last season, and an attempt to send him on another loan to Sporting Lisbon last year fell through because of the detection of a heart condition which later was deemed to not impede him from playing.

Silva has a contract with Madrid until June 2020.

Barcelona's only move was to add an 18-year-old Uruguayan player to its youth squad. It signed the deal with Penarol defender Santiago Bueno, who is playing with his national team in the Under-20 South American Championship. The contract is valid until June 2019.

Here's a look at what the other Spanish clubs did:

___

LAS PALMAS

Sitting 11th in the Spanish league standings, Las Palmas attracted most of the headlines by adding Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez on a loan until June.

The club said nearly 10,000 fans greeted the Canary Islands native during his official presentation at the Grand Canaria Stadium.

"I'm delighted to be home," said the 23-year-old former Real Madrid player.

Rodriguez moved to PSG for 25 million euros last summer but did not play much under coach Unay Emery.

Las Palmas also added 20-year-old Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic on a loan from German club Hamburg. Barcelona first signed Halilovic in 2014 and has a buyback option worth 10 million euros.

Las Palmas on Tuesday also released Moroccan forward Nabil El Zhar.

___

CELTA VIGO

Celta Vigo, playing in the Copa del Rey semifinals and placed eighth in the Spanish league, signed 22-year-old Danish playmaker Andrew Hjulsager from Brondby on a contract until 2020.

Hjulsager played 19 games with Brondby in the Danish league this season, scoring seven goals. He has been a regular in Denmark's youth squads.

___

MALAGA

Malaga, 14th in the league, reached a deal with 22-year-old midfielder Jose Rodriguez on loan from German team Mainz until the end of the season.

Rodriguez was part of Real Madrid's youth squads and played some matches in the first team under coach Jose Mourinho in the 2012-13 season.

He played on loan with Deportivo La Coruna before transferring to Galatasaray in Turkey and eventually making it to Mainz.

Malaga has an option to buy the midfielder, who has been a member of Spain's youth squads.

___

TENERIFE

Second-division Spanish club Tenerife signed Gaku Shibasaki, the Japanese midfielder who scored both goals for Kashima Antlers in the extra-time loss to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final in December.

The 24-year-old offensive midfielder arrives with a contract until the end of the season.

Shibasaki won the Bronze Ball award as Kashima became the first Asian club to reach a Club World Cup final.

___