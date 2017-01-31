St. Louis, San Diego bidding for MLS expansion teams

NEW YORK — Dropped by the NFL, St. Louis and San Diego are among bidders from 12 areas applying for four Major League Soccer expansion teams.

Other to submit bids were groups from Charlotte, North Carolina; Cincinnati; Detroit; Indianapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Sacramento, California; San Antonio; and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida.

Two of the teams, which have $150 million expansion fees, will start play in 2020. MLS Commissioner Don Garber said Tuesday that having stadium financing in place is a condition for selection.