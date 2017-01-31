Steelers chairman Rooney expects Roethlisberger to return

Roethlisberger said last week he needed to evaluate things before committing to playing in 2017. Rooney said he spoke to Roethlisberger recently and believes Roethlisberger will be back for a 14th year. Rooney called it "natural" for a player with Roethlisberger's experience to think about the future. Rooney added the Steelers are probably "due" to address the quarterback situation in the draft. Backup Landry Jones will become a free agent this spring.