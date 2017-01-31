Swansea beats Southampton to stay above EPL drop zone
SWANSEA, Wales — A breakaway goal by Gylfi Sigurdsson in the second half gave struggling Swansea a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Sigurdsson collected a pass from Luciano Narsingh on a counterattack in the 70th minute and fired home a left-foot shot. It was the Icelandic playmaker's seventh league goal of the season and a second winner in 10 days after his strike against Liverpool at Anfield.
Swansea recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season and moved onto 21 points, just one place and two points above the relegation zone.