Toronto Argonauts sign all-star Canadian offensive tackle Van Zeyl to extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed Canadian offensive tackle Chris Van Zeyl to a three-year contract extension Tuesday.

The six-foot-six 312-pound native of Fonthill, Ont., who was slated to become a free agent on Feb. 14, earned his third career East Division all-star selection after starting all 18 games last season.

"Chris consistently performs at an elite level at the right tackle position and is one of our most experienced leaders and hardest workers on and off the field," Argonauts assistant general manager Spencer Zimmerman said in a release. "Re-signing Chris also provides continuity with our offensive line which includes at least four starters returning in 2017.

"He embodies what we look for in an Argo and we're excited he will be anchoring our offensive line for the next three seasons."

Van Zeyl has played 123 regular-season games and six playoff games over his eight seasons in Toronto.

"I am thrilled to continue my career with the Argos. I couldn't imagine myself in any other colours," said Van Zeyl. "I've had discussions with management and I am very excited in the direction of our team. I look forward to working my butt off to help return winning football to our fans."