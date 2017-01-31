Toronto FC signs signed French-born Congolese defender Chris Mavinga

Toronto FC have signed French-born Congolese defender Chris Mavinga.

The 25-year-old Mavinga joined Liverpool as an 18-year-old in 2009 from Paris Saint-Germain where he came through the youth system.

He played for the Liverpool reserves and was loaned to Belgium's Genk the next year before moving to Rennes in France in 2011.

He joined Russia's Rubin Kazan in 2013 with loan spells at Reims and Troyes in France.

Mavinga can play left fullback and centre back, offering head coach Greg Vanney more options in his 3-5-2 formation.